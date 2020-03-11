By Joel Slattery

Ireland UEFA Women’s Euro 2021 qualifier with Montenegro today will be played behind closed doors, the FAI has announced.

The clash which takes place in the Pod Malim Brdom stadium in Petrovac will see Ireland looking to top the group – although they still have to play current leaders Germany twice.

In a statement, the FAI said: “The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that today’s UEFA Women’s European Championship qualifier between Montenegro and Republic of Ireland will be closed to the public.”

The game will still go ahead as scheduled, kicking off at 3 pm.

When the sides met in Dublin last September, the Girls in Green came out 2-0 winners/

The clash will be televised live on RTÉ 2 with coverage beginning at 2.30 pm.

Image: Hayley Nolan, Jamie Finn, Emily Whelan and Stephanie Roche following a Republic of Ireland Women training session at Pod Malim Brdom in Petrovac, Montenegro. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile