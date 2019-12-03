By Sports Desk Staff

The Republic of Ireland will head to Scotland for their Elite Round qualifiers to the 2020 European Under-17 Championship.

Colin O’Brien’s team will face Scotland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic next March as they bid to secure a fourth consecutive qualification to the finals.

The draw, hosted in Nyon, Switzerland, was also made for the 2021 UEFA Under-17 Qualifying Round with Ireland to host Slovakia, Northern Ireland, and Estonia in October 2020.

Tom Mohan’s Under-19s will also host UEFA Under-19 Qualifying Round games next November against Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Estonia.

Ireland also discovered their opponents in round one of the new Nations League-style European Under-19 2020-2022 Championship. They face the Netherlands, Turkey, and Croatia in Group A1 in Turkey. The fixtures will also take place in November.

2019/2020 UEFA Under-17 Elite Round

Group 4

Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Hosts: Scotland

Dates: 21-31 March, 2020

Match days: 25th, 28th, 31st March 2020

2020/2021 UEFA Under-17 Qualifying Round

Group 3

Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Estonia

Hosts: Republic of Ireland

Dates: 17 – 27 October, 2020

Match Days: 21st, 24th, 27th October 2020

2020/2021 UEFA Under-19 Qualifying Round

Group 7

Republic of Ireland, Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia

Hosts: Republic of Ireland

Dates: 9– 17 November, 2020

Match Days: 11th, 14th, 17th November 2020

2020/2022 Under-19 Round 1 Draw

Group A1

Republic of Ireland, Netherlands, Turkey, Croatia

Hosts: Turkey

Dates: 8 – 17 November 2020

Match Days: 11th, 14th, 17th November 2020