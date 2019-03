Both the Ireland Under-20 and Women’s teams have been forced to make late changes.

Out-half Harry Byrne has been ruled out of tonight’s match against the French Under-20s in Cork.

Ben Healy will wear the number 10 shirt instead, with James McCarthy coming on to the bench.

Meanwhile, lock Aoife McDermott replaces the injured Juliet Short for tomorrow’s game in Donnybrook.

Teenage winger Beibhinn Parsons takes the place of Megan Williams on the bench.

