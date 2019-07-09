The Ireland Women’s National Team will take on world champions USA in a friendly on August 3.

The game will be the first fixture of the USA’s five-game victory tour and will be played in the Rose Bowl in Califonia.

The game will kick-off at 7pm local time (3am Irish time) on Saturday, August 3.

It will be the World Cup winner’s first game on home soil since lifting the trophy in France last weekend.

Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle scored the goals that won the United States their fourth World Cup, beating the Netherlands 2-0.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to be asked to go over to play the USA,” said Ireland captain Katie McCabe.

“It will be great preparation for us to test ourselves against the best in the world ahead of our European Championships campaign.

“Also, it will be good to get the squad back together after not having seen each other in a while.

“It will all help towards getting us ready for the game on September 3.”

Ireland kick off their UEFA Women’s European Championship qualifying with a home clash with Montenegro on Tuesday September 3.

The team is currently without a head coach after Colin Bell departed the role to take up a position with Championship club Huddersfield.

The rest of the fixtures on the USA’s victory tour have yet to be confirmed.

Image: Ireland skipper Katie McCabe and, right, USA stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe