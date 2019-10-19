By Simon Lewis

New Zealand 46 Ireland 14

Ireland will have to wait another four years for a crack at a first World Cup semi-final appearance after Joe Schmidt’s tenure as head coach came to an end with a comprehensive defeat to the world champions on Saturday.

It was a deeply disappointing conclusion to a fitful World Cup campaign in Japan, that also signalled captain Rory Best’s retirement at the age of 37 as the All Blacks moved a step closer to a hat-trick of consecutive titles with a masterclass of instinctive and clinical rugby that denied Ireland the chance to even land a punch.

Steve Hansen’s side now face an intriguing semi-final clash with England in Yokohama next Saturday as he Ireland squad heads for home, no doubt with a feeling that they have not managed to recapture the golden form of 2018 that had brought a Grand Slam, a series victory in Australia and a barnstorming victory over New Zealand.

This performance, 11 months on paled in comparison, the All Blacks putting this game beyond Schmidt’s side inside the opening 20 minutes as scrum-half Aaron Smith scored two tries before Ireland had even got out of first gear.

They were 17-0 down and on the back foot with an hour remaining and it was an uphill battle from that position, which worsened when Beauden Barrett scored off turnover ball with a breakaway try on 32 minutes.

Ireland were sloppy in possession, the error count rising as New Zealand capitalised and although there was a brief rally before half-time with some sustained pressure on the All Blacks’ five-metre line, it was undone by a ruck penalty against Peter O’Mahony that sent his side into the interval trailing 22-0.

Four second-half tries from hooker Codie Taylor, replacement forward Matt Todd, wing George Bridge and sub Jordie Barrett confirmed the All Blacks’ dominance but Ireland avoided a whitewash with some stubborn if belated resistance as Robbie Henshaw scored under the posts, converted by Joey Carbery and a penalty try after some fight from the forwards.