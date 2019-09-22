Ireland have got their Rugby World Cup campaign off to a winning start as a strong first half performance was enough to see off the challenge of Scotland.

Joe Schmidt’s side got off to the perfect start with a try inside the opening minutes. Iain Henderson broke through the Scottish defence before James Ryan grounded for Ireland’s first points in Japan. Sexton made no mistake with the conversion to open his account.

The lead was extended shortly thereafter as captain Rory Best crossed the Scottish line to give Ireland a 12-0 lead inside 15 minutes, although on this occasion Sexton failed to convert.

Greig Laidlaw pulled three points back for Gregor Townsend’s side before Tadhg Furlong got in on the action with Ireland’s third first-half try. Conor Murray took over kicking duties to convert, but a late penalty miss from Murray put Ireland 19-3 at half-time.

Weather conditions deteriorated in the second half and Joe Schmidt rang the changes, with Sexton a potential injury concern. Ireland had to resist an early Scotland fightback but in slippery conditions they couldn’t make the most of early pressure in the second half.

Andrew Conway secured the bonus points for Ireland in the 55th minute, finishing a fine move to put the game beyond Scotland. Jack Carty became Ireland’s third penalty taker of the game as he split the posts with a regulation kick from close-range.

Ireland repelled a late Scotland onslaught with the game already beyond them, the game finishing in a comfortable 27-3 victory for Ireland.