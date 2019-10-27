Ireland have moved closer to qualifying for next year’s T20 Cricket World Cup.

Jersey caused an upset today beating Oman by 14 runs so the Irish finish ahead of them at the top of Group B with a superior run rate.

Ireland had booked a place in the play-offs of the T20 World Cup qualifiers yesterday with a crushing eight-wicket win over Nigeria in Abu Dhabi.

Nigeria were restricted to 66 for nine as Craig Young returned a T20 international career-best of four for 13 and Mark Adair took two for 10.

Oman, however, have missed out on topping the group after their 14-run loss to Jersey today.

There is one match left in the group between Canada and the United Arab Emirates tonight, and a big win for either team will see them overtake Ireland and send them into the play-offs.