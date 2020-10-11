By Kenneth Fox

The Republic of Ireland have drawn 0-0 with Wales at the Aviva stadium this afternoon in the Nations League.

Despite having the majority of the possession during the game, the home side failed to capatilise on the opportunities that they created.

Ireland had 60 per cent of the possession on the day, however they did not manage to have any shots on target.

The home team had to play the final stages of the game with 10 men after James McClean was sent off after 82 minutes.

Even though he was already on a yellow card, McClean was given a straight red card after a tackle on Wales defender Ethan Ampadu.

Prior to the game, manager Stephen Kenny had to make five changes to the team that started in the Euro 2020 qualifier defeat to Slovakia.

Preparations were thrown into turmoil after news broke this morning of a positive Covid-19 test for an unnamed player within the squad.

The FAI confirmed prior to kick-off that a player – and four others members of the squad deemed as close contacts – were unavailable for today’s fixture.

After today’s draw Ireland now sit third in their Nations League table on two points, behind Finland who are on three points.

Wales remain at the top of League B Group 4 on seven points after today’s draw.

Robbie Brady also made his 50th appearance for Ireland today against Wales.