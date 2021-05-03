Police have condemned some of the protests by Manchester United fans that caused their Premier League game against Liverpool to be postponed.

An investigation has been opened after an officer needed emergency treatment following an incident during the demonstrations at Old Trafford.

There were also demonstrations at the team’s hotel.

Fans broke into the stadium at Old Trafford as they protested against the club’s ownership by the Glazer family.

Outside the stadium, one officer suffered what’s been described as a “significant” slash wound to his face after being attacked with a bottle.