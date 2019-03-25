The Republic of Ireland players return to the training pitch today, as they look to build on Saturday’s less than convincing win over Gibraltar.

Georgia head into tomorrow’s qualifier in Dublin on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland.

The result ended their eight-match unbeaten home run.

Ireland boss Mick McCarthy says the Georgians are still a well-settled team.

“Georgia are a good side, I have been watching them, they play really good football.

“They have been together for quite a long time as well.

“The coach is the same, the system is the same. When I have watched them last time in the groups, I have always been impressed by them.”

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy during the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Group D match between Gibraltar and Republic of Ireland at Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Share it:













Don't Miss