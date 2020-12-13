All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final

Limerick 0-30 Waterford 0-19

By Dermot Keyes at Croke Park

Limerick completed the 2020 clean sweep at Croke Park this afternoon, with their 10th competitive win from 10 this year ensuring a second Liam MacCarthy Cup success in three years.

A stubborn Waterford side certainly never gave up the ghost at any time, but on a day when everything had to go right for Liam Cahill’s side, Limerick’s ruthless conversion of scoring chances and ruck winning ability saw them cross the line in relative comfort.

Despite Limerick’s first half dominance, the favourites only led by a goal (0-14 to 0-11) at the half-time break, with Tom Morrissey opening the scoring after 42 seconds. Two minutes later, Seamus Flanagan doubled Limerick’s advantage before Stephen Bennett landed Waterford’s first score with a fourth minute free.

Bennett’s accuracy over the dead ball proved critical for Waterford, with the Ballysaggart man converting six further frees prior to the interval. The sides were level for less than three minutes of the half, with Morrissey putting John Kiely’s side back in front by the eighth minute.

A sweeping 13th minute Limerick move saw Deise goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe produce a sensational double save, denying Kyle Hayes and Cian Lynch from close range.

Nonetheless, the Shannonsiders added three further points without reply before Austin Gleeson superbly cut over a 14th minute point to leave four between the sides. A late Waterford rally saw them narrow the gap to just three points before the interval but with Tadhg De Burca withdrawn due to injury, it looked like it would take something extraordinary for the Deisemen to land a first title in 61 years. But in truth it never looked like materialising as the Munster and League champions peppered the scoreboard to lead by 0-24 to 0-16 come the second half water break.

Waterford failed to make any of the goalscoring opportunities that came their way, with Calum Lyons, Stephen Bennett and Dessie Hutchinson failing to get the better of Treaty netminder Nickie Quaid.

A phenomenal showing from half-forwards Gearoid Hegarty (0-7), Tom Morrissey (0-5) and with Aaron Gillane tagging on 10 points, Limerick powered to the 30-point mark yet again. And with their ‘green wall’ half-back line of Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon and the superb Kyle Hayes all scoring a point each, there was no denying the merit of Limerick’s second All-Ireland senior crown in three seasons.

Limerick: Nickie Quaid; Sean Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon (Captain), Kyle Hayes; Darragh O’Donovan, Will O’Donoghue; Gearoid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey; Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan; Graeme Mulcahy.

Subs: Peter Casey for Graeme Mulcahy (49 mins), David Reidy for Darragh O’Donovan (59), Pat Ryan for Seamus Flanagan (62), Adrian Breen for Aaron Gillane (68) and Paddy O’Loughlin for Kyle Hayes (71).

Scorers: Aaron Gillane (0-10; 0-6f), Gearoid Hegarty (0-7), Tom Morrissey (0-5), Seamus Flanagan (0-3), Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes, Will O’Donoghue and Pat Ryan (0-1 each).

Waterford: Stephen O’Keeffe; Ian Kenny, Conor Prunty (Captain), Shane McNulty; Calum Lyons, Tadhg De Burca, Kevin Moran; Jamie Barron, Kieran Bennett; Jack Fagan, Neil Montgomery, Stephen Bennett; Dessie Hutchison, Austin Gleeson, Jack Prendergast.

Subs: Iarlaith Daly for Tadhg De Burca (20 mins), Darragh Lyons for Kieran Bennett (40), Patrick Curran for Kevin Moran (52) and Shane Fives for Ian Kenny (54).

Scorers: Stephen Bennett (0-10; 0-9f), Austin Gleeson (0-5; 0-1 Sl, 0-1f), Calum Lyons, Kevin Moran, Kieran Bennett and Dessie Hutchinson (0-1 each).

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)