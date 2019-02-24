Westmeath and Derry top Division 2A and 2B respectively, while Roscommon (3A), Sligo and Longford (3B) are through to finals in the Allianz Hurling League.

A Robbie Greville goal was the difference, as Westmeath maintained their unbeaten run with a 1-20 to 0-20 win over neighbours Meath at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar.

A strong finish was key to this Lake County win, in a game where Greville impressed, with the hosts claiming eight of the last 13 scores.

Greville’s third minute goal helped Westmeath to a 1-8 to 0-8 interval lead; and while Meath weathered the storm, the 16th minute dismissal of Alan Douglas to a second yellow card after just 16 minutes proved tough.

Despite finishing the game with 13 men, Antrim always looked good in their 5-18 to 0-13 win over Mayo in Ballina.

The visitors done all the hard work in the opening half, and led by 4-14 to 0-5 at the interval, with Nigel Elliott (2), Ciaran Clarke and Ryan McCambridge netting goals.

In Division 2B, Down grabbed a first-half hat-trick in their 3-21 to 1-15 win over Donegal in Ballycran.

The hosts registered their three goals in the opening 23 minutes, to help them take a 3-6 to 0-4 lead at that stage, after Tim Prenter hit the net.

12 points separated the sides at the interval, and although Donegal worked hard through Danny Cullen and PJ McCarron.

Ronan McDermott’s 67th minute goal came far too late, as Donegal’s quest for a first win of the campaign continues.

Wicklow withstood a late Kildare comeback to hold out for a 2-17 to 1-17 win.

Wicklow led by six points with five minutes of normal time remaining, but Kildare worked hard, with James Burke and Brian Byrne trying hard.

However, their efforts coupled with a James Dolan 73rd minute goal came too late.

Earlier, goals from Andy O’Brien and Enda Donohue in either half and the good striking of Christy Moorehouse provided the foundations for this win.

Roscommon will face either Armagh, Tyrone or Monaghan in the Division 3A Hurling League final.

The Shannonsiders maintained their unbeaten run with a 1-26 to 1-11 home win over Tyrone at Dr. Hyde Park.

The hosts led by 0-15 to 0-7 at half-time, with Cathal Dolan, Cillian Egan and Padraig Kelly among their scores.

Roscommon moved 0-20 to 0-8 ahead, but Tyrone made a comeback, and cut the gap to seven points, following a Ben Gormley goal moments after his introduction.

However, Roscommon stood firm, with a 64th minute Dolan goal helping them to a 15-point win.

Armagh remain well placed for a final berth, following a 2-17 to 2-6 win over Louth in Darver.

After the sides traded early points, Armagh dug in, to open up a 1-5 to 0-1 lead after 13 minutes, with Dylan McKenna netting a fourth minute goal.

