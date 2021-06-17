(Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile)

By Cillian Doyle.

Horse Sport Ireland has paid tribute to a 15-year-old girl who died yesterday afternoon in Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

She has been named as 15-year-old Tiggy Hancock from Bagenalstown in County Carlow.

The girl received serious injuries while taking part in a training exercise at an equestrian centre at Tay Lane where she later died shortly afterwards at Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Horse Sport Ireland released a statement saying that “Tiggy was a highly talented young athlete and a respected member of our Pony High-Performance Eventing Programme.”

The organisation also stated that the Carlow native was “a keen equestrian for many years as a member of the Carlow and Kilkenny Hunt Pony Club and very successful Working Hunter Pony competitor.”

The Health and Safety Authority will launch an examination later into what Gardaí are describing as a “tragic incident”.

Horse Sport Ireland full statement below:

Horse Sport Ireland wishes to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Tiggy Hancock (15) who died on Wednesday afternoon (June 16th) following a tragic accident at a squad training event in Greenogue, Dublin.

Tiggy was a highly talented young athlete and a respected member of our Pony High Performance Eventing Programme. A keen equestrian for many years as a member of the Carlow and Kilkenny Hunt Pony Club and very successful Working Hunter Pony competitor, Tiggy only began Eventing in the autumn of 2018, making an immediate mark on the sport. Following a run of impressive performances in 2019, she was selected to represent Ireland at the Under 16 European Eventing Team Championships in Poland, where she and her team mates secured a team bronze medal. Only recently, Tiggy has impressed against senior counterparts in the CCI2* S in Millstreet with Coppenagh Spring Sparrow finishing just outside the podium, seeing off seasoned athletes who have competed at European and World Level.

Tiggy was well-liked among both junior and senior members of the Irish equestrian family and her passing will be mourned by all. The Hancock family are known throughout Ireland for their commitment to the equestrian community and those who know them will share in their grief.

The loss of a young person is all always particularly hard to comprehend. This will be a difficult time for many of Tiggy’s team mates and friends in the sport. Horse Sport Ireland have a designated support person to assist individuals affected, and would encourage them or their parents to come forward seek support.

Please email: [email protected]

HSI would ask that the family’s request for privacy at this time is respected.