Naas racecourse will stage the return of horse racing on June 8th.

Horse Racing Ireland have revealed the fixtures for June, after a board meeting was held yesterday.

Here in the South East the action is to return on June 11th, with a meeting at Gowran Park and another meeting in Gowran and Tipperary on June 19th.

At the Curragh during the first week of action – the 2000 Guineas go ahead on Friday June 12, and the 1000 Guineas on Saturday June 13.

The Irish Derby retains its traditional date on Saturday, June 27, as does the Irish Oaks on Saturday July 18, while National Hunt racing will resume at Limerick on June 22.

All meetings will take place behind closed doors.