Picture: Beat 102 103

Thousands of Tipperary fans are expected to descend on Thurles this evening for the All Ireland Homecoming.

Meanwhile Nowlan Park is the venue to welcome home the Kilkenny Hurlers.

The Liam McCarthy cup is returning to the home of hurling after Liam Sheedy’s men saw off the challenge of Kilkenny in the decider at Croke Park yesterday.

Proceedings get underway at 4 o clock at the Dome in Thurles and it’s expected thousands of supporters will gather to welcome home the yellow and blue.

Meanwhile the Kilkenny Hurlers will have a homecoming of their own this evening.

It gets underway with light entertainment in Nowlan Park – also beginning at 4 o clock – with the teams expected on-stage at around 6pm.