Here's the player ratings as Ireland defeated Wales in Cardiff

Ireland defeated Wales 22-17 in both countries’ penultimate warm-up clash before the World Cup in Japan next month.

Here, PA looks at how the players rated.

IRELAND

Will Addison is tackled by Wales’ Jarrod Evans. Photo: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Will Addison: Impressive showing pressed the utility back’s claims for a World Cup spot. 7/10

Andrew Conway: Threatened whenever on the ball, another to push hard for World Cup inclusion. 7

Chris Farrell: Solid if uninspiring, though one fumble probably cost Ireland a try. 6

Ireland’s Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose tackle James Davies of Wales. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie

Bundee Aki: Bullish return to expected and required physicality after humbling performance at Twickenham. 7

Jacob Stockdale celebrates scoring the opening try. Photo: Adam Davy/PA

Jacob Stockdale: His two tries took him equal 10th on Ireland’s record try-scoring list at the age of just 23. 8

Jack Carty follows his kick. Photo: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Jack Carty: Surely inked his way into Ireland’s World Cup 31. 8

Kieran Marmion: Kept the attacking tempo high in a decent overall showing. 7

Wales’ Bradley Davies can’t stop Dave Kilcoyne offloading the ball. Photo: Adam Davy/PA

Dave Kilcoyne: Physical, aggressive and line-breaking performance that assures he will head to Japan. 8

Niall Scannell: Very solid showing that will please boss Schmidt no end. 7

John Ryan: Scrummaged well and kept things tidy around the park. 7

Iain Henderson: Put himself about well enough. 6

James Ryan: Showed his class once again on his return to the side. 7

Tadhg Beirne: Indicated his breakdown prowess and must surely be on the plane to Japan. 7

Peter O’Mahony offloads over the head of Steff Evans. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Peter O’Mahony: Much improved from last week’s horror-show in the record loss to England at Twickenham. A decent shift. 7

Jack Conan: Offered plenty of deft touches to show just how he can add another back-row dimension for this team. 7

Replacements

A mixed bag from Ireland’s bench as Wales rallied at the death. 6

WALES

Jacob Stockdale celebrates scoring a second try. Photo: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Hallam Amos: Tried his best to spark Wales in the second half but Ireland had done enough. 6/10

Owen Lane: Scored a try on his Test debut and should be in the final World Cup squad selection shake-up. 7

Scott Williams: Made his first appearance since January and it was hard graft for him. 6

Owen Watkin: Made a couple of unforced errors and now faces an anxious wait for the World Cup squad announcement. 5

Steff Evans: Had little chance to impress on a rare Wales outing. 5

Jarrod Evans: Kicked a penalty during a 40-minute run but his replacement, Rhys Patchell, eclipsed him. 6

Aled Davies: Tried hard at the heels of a beaten pack but it was not Wales day. 6

Rhys Carre: His Test debut only lasted 40 minutes and it proved a tough experience. 5

Ryan Elias: Had trouble with his lineout throwing early on before making way for Elliot Dee. 5

Samson Lee: Found it tough going in the scrums as Ireland dominated. 5

Adam Beard: A demanding afternoon opposite a fired-up Ireland pack but he kept going. 6

Bradley Davies: One of Wales’ most experienced players but the World Cup is likely to prove out of reach. 6

Aaron Shingler: Gave away a try with a reckless pass but he never stopped working. 6

James Davies: A solid display from the Scarlets openside flanker, who was a tireless contributor. 6

Josh Navidi: Captained Wales for the first time and was at the heart of his team’s best moments. 7

Replacements

Fly-half Rhys Patchell delivered a star performance as easily the pick of Wales’ replacements. 8