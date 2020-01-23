Henry Shefflin has left his managerial role at Ballyhale Shamrocks.

It comes just days after he lead the club to an eighth All-Ireland title in a tenure which delivered unprecedented success.

The 10-time All-Ireland winner only led the Kilkenny champions to All-Ireland club glory at Croke Park last weekend with victory over Borris-Ileigh.

Shefflin managed to win All-Ireland club titles in each of his two years in charge.

With his original term at a close, Shefflin informed the players that family and personal commitments kept him from taking on a third year at the helm.