The country will be on the edge of their seat this Saturday morning, as Ireland look to become the first side to beat New Zealand in a Rugby World Cup game in 12 years.

However, the atmosphere in the clubhouse at New Ross RFC is sure to be electric, as they cheer on their former club mate and star tight head prop Tadhg Furlong, taking the latest step of a fairytale journey from the back pitches at Southknock, to the world’s biggest stage.

Kieran Tracey, who grew up in the next parish across from the Irish international, and played up through the age grades with the Wexford club, says that despite his projection on a world stage, Furlong has never forgotten his roots.

“We were at a wedding there last summer and he came down for it. He’s great craic, but when he comes home he likes to switch off a bit from the rugby. He takes a bit of abuse from us and throws it back, and we always try to meet up as much as we can.

“He almost broke the mould from that point of view, there were very few guys that came up through the clubs without playing for a major school, and they were from the South-East as well.

“I think he couldn’t be ignored, from 16 up he was obviously better than someone else (his age), and progressed so quickly. We were barely in college and he playing Leinster games.

“To come from where we’re sitting now – New Ross, a relatively small, young club – to where he is now. What a credit to the club, and to I suppose the system, that he defeated the odds to get ahead of guys who, on paper, should have been ahead of him.”

President David Burke remembers one particular incident that marked the youngster out among the rest from an early age.

“I remember him playing against Arklow in New Ross, he was 14 years of age and playing at number 8. I remember the Arklow scrum-half came around, and he ran into Tadgh, and instead of Tadgh taking the ball off him, he actually picked the young fella up and ran with him as well!

“He had your man, as they say, ball and all!”

You can listen to a hilarious and fascinating interview with those who know Tadgh best, by clicking below.