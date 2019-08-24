Enniscorthy’s Michelle O’Neill has hit out at the criticism leveled to her and her officiating team by Graham Souness on Virgin Media before the UEFA Super Cup.
O’Neill, who was speaking exclusively to Beat sport after being crowned Beat South East Sports Star of the Month award for July, says she isn’t worried about the comments by the former Liverpool midfielder, who claimed the team of all-female officials hadn’t enough experience covering the men’s game to qualify for the game in Istanbul, which the Reds won on penalties against Chelsea.
“Well it’s like this, he obviously didn’t do his research because we have been there for years, we just haven’t been in the public eye for years. They put the female sport lower than the men’s sport. We’re pushing through barriers and now it’s like ‘oh, all of a sudden we’re in the media, where did they come from?’
“Well sorry, we’ve been here for years but you’ve never done your research properly.
However, O’Neill got a fantastic reception on returning back to the RSC as she refereed Waterford v Cork City in the SSE Airtricity Premier league just days after taking control of Salah and co. in the Turkish capital.
“A little girl pointed at me and said ‘oh, that’s the Super Cup referee’ and she had the biggest smile on her. I didn’t know what to do so I just waved back, but that was great!
“It’s brilliant to be able to inspire all the kids growing up, and my whole family are so proud, and are such a support, which allows you do what you do.”
