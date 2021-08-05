Kellie Harrington is through to the women’s lightweight boxing final at the Olympics.

She’s overcome Sudaporn Seesondee (pr: Sooda-pon See-son-dee) of Thailand on a split decision in their semi-final.

The Dubliner will face Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil in Sunday’s gold medal decider.

Harrington told national TV after the fight that she’s enjoying her Olympic experience.

” To have the support of the people back home, to put a smile on the nation’s face. If I had won here today or not I’d have told them keep smiling.

“It’d been an incredible journey, and I’m just happy to be able to lift all of those people.”

On the golf course Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire are both four-under after two rounds. Meadow’s signed for a five-under-par second-round 66 while Maguire went around today in 67.

World number one Nelly Korda has moved six shots clear in the gold medal position at 15-under.

Ireland’s Tanya Watson has missed out on a place in the 10-metre platform diving final. The 19-year-old finished 15th in her semi-final, where the top 12 advanced to the medal competition.

Natalya Coyle is in fourth place after 10 rounds of 17 in the fencing section of the Modern Pentathlon.

And this morning Kerry’s David Kenny will be pounding the roads of Tokyo in the men’s 20-K walk from 8.30am.

While Andrew Coscoran goes in the first semi-final of the men’s 15-hundred metres at midday.

And in the velodrome, County Down’s Mark Downey competes in the men’s omnium.