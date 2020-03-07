It’s a goal that’s already been watched 200,000 times online, but for Waterford man Shane Griffin, the three points that his late wonder goal secured is the magic number.

Academy graduate Griffin has been tipped as one of the youngsters from Gary Hunt’s U19 National League winning side, that could make the step up to senior level – a prediction he firmly justified last night, with an incredible 25-yard effort in the game’s dying moments.

Poor Sam Bone after scoring a worldy and Shane Griffin pops up with this…#WeAreWaterfordFC #Blues pic.twitter.com/GJ7DoQGhei — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) March 6, 2020

And speaking to Beat Sport after the game, the match winner was still on air.

“It’s a bit surreal to be fair. The boys are saying it’s up on Twitter and they’re all talking about it, I haven’t seen it yet but it’s an alright strike to be fair so delighted with that!

“(I took) a good first touch out of my feet so I thought ‘just smash it'”

An important win for the Blues, their first at home this season, and one that already takes them six points above the automatic relegation places.

What a strike!