Thomson Reuters

Grand National-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore has had ankle surgery after falling off Merry Poppins at the Killarney races, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) said on Saturday.

The Co Tipperary jockey suffered injuries when favourite Merry Poppins fell in the 2m4f handicap hurdle on Friday evening, and was treated on the track before being taken to Tralee Hospital while fully conscious.

“Rachael Blackmore sustained a fractured ankle and hip injury following her fall in Killarney on Friday evening. She has had surgery overnight and is in good spirits this morning,” IHRB senior medical officer Jennifer Pugh said in a tweet.

Update from @ihrb_ie Senior Medical Officer, Dr. Jennifer Pugh “Rachael Blackmore sustained a fractured ankle and hip injury following her fall in Killarney on Friday evening. She has had surgery overnight and is in good spirits this morning.” — IHRB (@ihrb_ie) July 17, 2021

The 32-year-old Blackmore made Grand National history by becoming the first female jockey to win the race by steering Minella Times across the finishing line at Aintree in April.