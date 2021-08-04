Kevin Galvin

After the disappointment of missing out on a medal, Cian O’Connor made the difficult decision to pull his Gowran-trained horse ‘Kilkenny’ from Friday’s team final.

Despite O’Connor jumping a clean round, a single time fault saw the Dubliner – aboard his South-East bred grey-gelding – finish seventh in the overall standings.

And in its performance, ‘Kilkenny’ suffered a nose bleed, with O’Connor making the difficult decision to end their involvement in this years’ Olympic Games.

Formerly known as MHS Fernhill, the gelding was renamed after the Irish county in which he was born when O’Connor purchased him last year.

O’Connor was the highest finisher in this morning’s individual event, with Wexford’s Betram Allen and Pacino Amiro finishing 15th, while Darragh Kenny aboard Cartello placed 17th.

They’ll return for the team final on Friday, joined by Cork’s Shane Sweetnam.

In video posted to Twitter, O’Connor said: “Unfortunately he had a nose bleed at the end of the competition but the vets checked him over and he seems fine.

“We’re allowed to continue to compete but for me his future is more important. I’m going to mind him.

“I’m going to be on the ground and I’m going to help Bertram, Darragh and Shane.

“Please God they can get a team medal and we will be back to fight another day.

“I’m just happy he’s in such good shape and he jumped so well throughout the qualifier and the final. To finish seventh in an Olympic final is not so bad and we’ll be back to fight another day.”