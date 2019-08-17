It’s a bumper All-Ireland final SportsBeat Roundup special this week, as old rivals Kilkenny and Tipperary once again duke it out at Croke Park to see who will take home the Liam McCarthy Cup.

Beat has you covered for your pre-match buildup, as we hear from both Bainisteoirs – Brian Cody and Liam Sheedy – who give us their candid thoughts ahead of tomorrow’s massive game.

“We were within a puck of a ball of being gone out of the Championship when we drew at Wexford Park” admitted Walter Walsh, who said that he just wants to get the pre-match formalities out of the way and get his first puck of a ball once throw-in arrives at 3.30pm.

With the Tipp U20s also in the final, Tipperary’s panel have been feeding off each other’s energy, and Séamus Kennedy, who keeps his place in tomorrow’s starting 15, says he’s looking forward to creating his own history of this fierce rivalry.

“Growing up, going to the likes of the 2009 and 2010 finals and watching those games as a young guy, they were just incredible. But 2019 is going to take on a life of its own, and we’re really looking forward to it.”

We’ll also hear from Kilkenny minor manager Richie Mulrooney, as they aim to kickoff a Cats double when they face Galway in the Minor Hurling Championship final at 1.

