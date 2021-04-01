James Cox

Gardaí are making enquiries into the training session involving Dublin senior footballers which allegedly breached Covid regulations.

In response to a query from BreakingNews.ie, a spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána is making enquiries into reports of alleged breaches of Covid Regulations.”

The training session, first reported by the Irish Independent, took place around 12 hours after Croke Park warned that any breaches of group training could put the GAA’s plans for a return in serious jeopardy.

The report added that at least nine players took part in the session at a pitch in north Dublin.

While the training session was a breach of Covid regulations, the Garda spokesman added that regulation 11 (which places restriction on training events) is not a penal regulation.

“An Garda Síochána is making enquiries into reports of alleged breaches of Covid Regulations.

“The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020, as amended, are currently in force.

“Regulation 11 places restriction on training events. Regulation 11 is not declared to be a penal regulation.

“If Gardaí identify potential breaches of the public health regulations (travel restrictions) a Fixed Payment Notice may be issued where appropriate.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”

GAA response

The Gaelic Athletic Association said it is “extremely disappointed” that members of the Dublin senior football club broke coronavirus rules by taking part in a training session this week.

In a statement, a GAA spokesman said: “It is with frustration and extreme disappointment that the GAA acknowledges reports today of a potential breach of both our own Covid guidelines and those of the Government relating to the restrictions in place around team training.

“Less than 48 hours ago, the Association reiterated its commitment to these current guidelines and called for continued compliance in the weeks ahead.

“The GAA will pursue the allegations with the units in question at the earliest opportunity and will invoke any necessary disciplinary processes as appropriate.

“In the meantime, while we acknowledge that the overwhelming majority of counties and clubs have complied in an appropriate and responsible way with the restrictions currently in place, we once again call on our members and units to uphold the integrity of the Association as part of our ongoing efforts to play our role in thwarting the virus and ensuring a return to activity when it is safe to do so.”