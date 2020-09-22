How can you not love Sam Bennett at the moment?

The Carrick-on-Suir native not only secured Ireland’s first ever Green Jersey win since fellow Carrick natvie Seán Kelly way back in 1989, but became only the fourth in history to do it by crossing the finish line at the Champs-Élysées first.

However, despite being from the same Tipperary town, Bennett’s Irishness has been called into question by some across the Irish Sea.

Being claimed as bring from our nearest neighbours, by our nearest neighbours, is something which plenty of Ireland’s best and brightest are used to at this stage.

Saoirse Ronan, Colin Farrell, Katie Taylor, Paul Mescal, and a host of other Irish stars have all had their nationality projected onto them in recent years.

However, those who know Sam know that, despite being born in Belgium, he’s Irish as they come, being raised just outside Carrick-on-Suir, and after a very brief time across the water, completed his education among the Cycling Ireland ranks.

So much so that he found a cheeky way to respond to one pundit who claimed ‘British’ rider Bennett’s riding was ‘on fire’ a few years ago.

“Excuse me @cyclesportmag, but I’m Irish. Thank you for all your support and your kind words.”

However, it’s something Sam is well used to throughout this career.

Bennett won his first ever stage in cycling’s most famous tour a fortnight ago, before being branded as British again by former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins, before the Belgian-born Brit took the opportunity to make fun of Kelly in the same segment.

Something which didn’t go down well with noted cycling journalist Ciarán Lennon, speaking on SportsBeat Xtra that weekend (Go to 14:45).

