The GAA has suspended all club games with immediate effect until further notice.

A statement was issued by the association following a meeting this morning.

“The GAA’s Management Committee has today endorsed a decision to suspend all GAA Club games ​at all levels with immediate effect ​and until further notice.

“The decision has been taken in the interest of public safety following a number of incidents that have been brought to our attention in recent days. ​In particular, post-match celebrations and a lack of social distancing at certain events have proved disappointing and problematic.

“This directive applies to all ages and all grades across the island.”