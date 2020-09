There was football and hurling action across the country on Saturday.

Football

In Dublin, Ballyboden St Enda’s reached the county final once again with a 2-11 to 1-11 win over St Jude’s.

There was a thrilling semi-final encounter in Kerry as Mid Kerry secured an extra-time victory over Dr Crokes.

Paddy McBreary scored 0-06 as Kilcar beat Gaoth Dobhair 0-14 to 1-6 in the Donegal SFC semi-final.

Carlow SFC

Tinryland 0-08 v Rathvilly 3-12

Clare SFC

Semi-final

Kilmurry Ibrickane 1-18 Lissycasey 3-11

Donegal SFC

Semi-final

Kilcar 0-14 Gaoth Dobhair 1-6

Relegation semi-final

Termon 1-11 Milford 0-8

Down SFC relegation semi-final

Castlewellan 0-17 v Glenn 2-11 (AET Castlewellan win 4-3 on penalties)

Dublin SFC semi-final

Ballyboden St Enda’s 2-11 St Jude’s 1-11

Galway SFC

Quarter-finals

Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-09 Corofin 1-18

Tuam Stars 0-17 Bearna 0-16 AET

Relegation play-offs

Caherlistrane 1-13 Mícheál Breathnach 2-05

Kerry SFC semi-final

Dr Crokes 3-19 Mid Kerry 3-20

Kildare SFC

St Laurences 1-13 Sarsfields 3-10

Johnstownbridge 4-15 Eadestown 3-08

Carbury 2-13 Maynooth 2-11

Raheens 2-09 Moorefield 0-14

Leitrim SFC semi-final

Fenagh-St Caillins 2-07 v Mohill 1-16

Sligo SFC relegation final

Eastern Harps 0-06 Geevagh 1-09

Tipperary SFC semi-final

Loughmore-Castleiney 0-18 Moyle Rovers 1-11

Wexford SFC

Horeswood 2-11 Gusserane O’Rahilly’s 0-11

Hurling

In Kilkenny, All-Ireland champions Ballyhale overcame James Stephens in a thrilling semi-final encounter.

Clare county champions Sixmilebridge edged a tight semi-final against Éire Óg Ennis on a 0-17 to 1-13 scoreline.

Armagh SHC Semi Final

Derrynoose: 2-12 Middletown 3-19

Clare SHC

Sixmilebridge 0-17 Eire-og 1-13

Cork SHC quarter-final

Erin’s Own 0-16 Sarsfields 1-12

Kilkenny SHC semi-finals

Dicksboro 2-16 O’Loughlin Gaels 0-14

Ballyhale Shamrocks 3-22 James Stephens 1-27

Laois SHC round 3

Clough-Ballacolla 4-26 Castletown 0-11

Rosenallis 2-12 Borris-In-Ossory/Kilcotton 1-13

Limerick SHC semi-finals

Doon 2-20 Kilmallock 1-17

Na Piarsaigh 1-22 Patrickswell 0-17

Mayo SHC final

Ballyhaunis 1-15 Tooreen 1-12

Meath SHC quarter-final

Kildalkey 3-18 Kilmessan 1-12

Offaly SHC Round 3

Group 1

Birr 3-19 Coolderry 0-11,

Kilcormac-Killoughey 3-19 Seir Kieran 2-19

Group 2

Belmont 1-18 Ballinamere 1-11, O’Connor Park

St Rynagh’s 1-23 Shinrone 3-15, Birr

Tipperary SHC relegation final

Burgess 0-16 Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill 1-17