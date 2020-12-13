Digital Desk Staff

Hurling fans are being urged to enjoy All-Ireland final day within the Covid-19 guidelines.

Today’s match between Limerick and Waterford is taking place behind closed doors at Croke Park and supporters have been discouraged from congregating to watch the action, to celebrate or even to commiserate afterwards.

Limerick TD and Minister for State Niall Collins says Covid-19 will not take a day off for the sporting occasion.

“At the end of the day the message that we have to send out to people is to please try to enjoy the match and celebrate winning or losing in full adherence to the public health guidelines.

“We are asking people to be sensible and to avoid over-congregated settings. We have done so much to beat and suppress the virus, so let’s try and avoid further lockdown.”

This follows a decision from the GAA to withhold the cups after this year’s All-Ireland finals amid fears it could encourage crowds to gather in celebration of the silverware being brought to the victorious county.

Mayo’s Aidan O’Shea criticised the decision calling it “over the top” after Mayo’s Nestor Cup win, however he acknowledged the reasoning behind the decision, adding it was important to abide by restrictions.

Today’s final throws-in at 3.30pm and will be televised on RTÉ and Sky Sports.