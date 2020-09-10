A GAA fan has found a unique way to attend the live matches of his favourite Roscommon team under COVID-19 restrictions for a view he describes as “as good as being behind the goals watching a game in Croke Park”.

Eamon O’Rourke’s dedication to St Brigid’s saw him scale a 23 step, 16-foot ladder set against the wall of the Roscommon cemetery for a “birds-eye” view of their match against Boyle in Sunday’s county football semi-final, according to the Roscommon Herald.

Though sporting events must currently take place without spectators under Government guidelines, Mr O’Rourke managed to attend the game in Dr Hyde Park from the cemetery bordering the county’s GAA ground while observing social distancing.

I sussed out the graveyard on Saturday and I picked my spot, which I knew was good. Doing your homework on these things is important.

“I’m an out and out Brigid’s supporter. I know I couldn’t break the guidelines but I knew I couldn’t miss the game either,” he said.

“I sussed out the graveyard on Saturday and I picked my spot, which I knew was good. Doing your homework on these things is important.”

The 65-year-old, who attends as many as three or four matches of St Brigid’s every week, said he was set on a live view of the action “whatever the cost”.

His efforts were awarded by a St Brigid’s win on Sunday, with the team advancing to another county final.

I’ll tell you what, by hook or by crook, I’ll be at the final – rain, hail or snow.

“I had quite an elevated view and it was great, as good as being behind the goals watching a game in Croke Park,” he said.

On the previous Sunday when St. Brigid’s were playing, Mr O’Rourke had found a “gap in the ditch” in Ballyforan to watch the action.

The Roscommon man is now considering getting some adaptations to his ladder to overcome any adverse weather in future.

“I’ll tell you what, by hook or by crook, I’ll be at the final – rain, hail or snow,” he said.

Eamon O’Rourke watches the action at Dr Hyde Park from outside the ground. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie.