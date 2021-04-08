The GAA has announced the timeline for the resumption of inter-county competition.

The Alliance Hurling League will run from the weekend of May 8th and 9th.

The football league will start on the following weekend.

It’s also been confirmed that this year’s Football Championship will once again be a straight knockout, with no qualifiers and the Tailteann Cup on hold for a year.

The Hurling Championship will also be based on a provincial knockout basis, but with qualifiers.

Neither London nor New York will be involved this year.

The #GAA today published a revised 2021 Master Fixtures Calendar which will see the inter-county season played off in a 20-week period with the All-Ireland Senior Football and Hurling Finals in August. #GAABelong — The GAA (@officialgaa) April 8, 2021