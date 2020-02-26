By Joel Slattery

The quarter-finals of the Allianz National Hurling League will be pushed back as the GAA have announced the re-fixtures for five games postponed due to Storm Dennis.

While the hurling quarter-finals were due to take place on the weekend of March 7/8, Croke Park have confirmed that the weather-affected games will now take place that weekend.

Limerick will host Waterford at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday, March 7 at 9pm. The original game earlier this month was due to be televised on eir Sport.

There are four games the following day with the pick of the ties being Tipperary’s trip to Salthill to face Galway.