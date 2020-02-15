There are no fewer than four Gold Cup entries in a field of seven at the feature at Gowran today.

Chris’ Dream, Real Steel, Death Duty and Shattered Love are all in for the Cheltenham feature and will race in Kilkenny today.

Track general manager Eddie Scally says geography is key.

“We’re very lucky with the track we have here, it’s a very good track, and the trainer support it very well.

“The other thing that helps us out is the trainers that are located near us. The likes of Henry de Bromhead located in Waterofrd, Joseph O’Brien right beside us, and of course Willie Mullins who’s basically training in our back garden.

“When you have trainers like that so close to us, you’ll always get class runners.”