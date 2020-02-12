Chris’s Dream, Real Steel, Death Duty & Shattered Love are all entered into the Gowran Park feature race this Saturday, having been named as entries for the upcoming Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Entries have been announced for the RED MILLS Hurdle and RED MILLS Chase at Gowran Park on Saturday, with both feature races now worth €60,000.

The Grade 2 Connolly’s RED MILLS Chase looks like a very hot race. Willie Mullins has three in the field including the highest rated entry Real Steel, a Grade 2 winner at Thurles last time out, last season’s Irish Gold Cup winner Bellshill, and Voix Du Reve a winner at Grade 1 level at the Fairyhouse Easter Festival last year.

Henry de Bromhead, winner of last year’s renewal with the Rachael Blackmore-ridden Monalee, has entered Chris’s Dream, a Grade 2 winner over fences last season and more recently winner of the Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan in November.

Of Gordon Elliott’s Gold Cup entries Shattered Love and Death Duty are both Grade 1 winning chasers and are entered in the Red Mills Chase. Champion trainer Willie Mullins has Real Steel entered in both races, he is the highest rated entry for the Red Mills Chase and is a Grade 2 winner at Thurles last time out.