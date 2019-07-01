Former Munster hooker Mike Sherry announces retirement

Former Munster player Mike Sherry has announced his retirement from rugby at the age of 31.

The hooker spent 10 years at his home province of Munster, earning an Irish cap in 2013.

Having suffered several serious injuries in recent years, he says his “my body is telling me to stop”.

Sherry played more than 100 times for Munster, ending his career with a short loan spell at Gloucester.

He said that it had been an incredible journey and that he had “mixed emotions” about the decision.

“I would love to continue playing but I simply can’t anymore,” he said.

I feel I’m physically incapable of getting back to my best and I want to be healthy for my young children.

Sherry said that representing Munster had been a “near lifelong obsession” and that he is proud and grateful to have had the opportunity.

“I will never truly be able to articulate the amount of enjoyment and fun I had going to training with my closest friends every single day.

“Thank you to the incredible supporters who continuously amazed me during my time with Munster.”

Sherry also thanked Gloucester Rugby for “affording me the opportunity to play some rugby before I called it a day”.

He credited the Munster medical and S&C staff with helping him to continue playing saying that if it wasn’t for them his career would have ended long ago.

Speaking of his Irish cap, he said that it was a special memory for him and his family.

“I’m proud to be a member of Axel’s 1 Cap Wonder team!”

He thanked his family and said that it was time to move on to the next chapter.

“Hopefully finding a new venture that will give me as much enjoyment as rugby has.”