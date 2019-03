Al Boum Photo has won the Cheltenham Gold Cup after the 12/1 shot stormed home after an impressive ride by Cork jockey Paul Townend, from Midleton.

The Willie Mullins trained horse was in the lead coming into the last and jumped and finished well to cross the line ahead of Anibale Fly and Bristol de Mai.

It is Mullins’ 64th winner at the Cheltenham Festival, but his first ever Gold Cup.

The winning jockey said interviewed seconds after crossing the line beamed: “I can’t believe it”.

“I just want to thank the owner so much for sticking by me and Willie.

“It’s a Gold Cup, I never dreamed I’d ever win it,” an emotional Townsend said.

