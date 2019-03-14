Mick McCarthy has named his Republic of Ireland squad for the EURO 2020 Qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia.

Making the cut is Luton Town’s James Collins who earned his first senior call-up earlier this month when McCarthy named his provisional squad. The 28-year-old makes the 23-man squad ahead of Padraig Amond of Newport County who burst onto the scene after scoring against both Leicester and Manchester City in this year’s FA Cup.

Also cut from the provisional squad was Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. However, one of the three net-minders named in the squad is Bournemouth’s Mark Travers, who, like Collins, has earned a first senior call-up ahead of this qualifying campaign.

Ireland’s bid for a spot at EURO 2020 begins in Gibraltar on March 23 before hosting Georgia three days later.

Switzerland and Denmark make up the five-team group.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Mark Travers (Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Harry Arter (Cardiff City*), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton Town)

