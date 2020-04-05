The FAI has confirmed that John O’Shea will become Republic of Ireland U21 assistant manager alongside current Waterford FC coach Jim Crawford.

In the senior setup Keith Andrews, Damien Duff and Alan Kelly will make up new manager Stephen Kenny’s backroom team.

Kenny has taken over the role after Mick McCarthy agreed to step aside early yesterday – with the Euro 2020 finals and playoffs postponed.

Former Irish midfielder – Andrews – worked under Kenny with the under-21 squad, while Alan Kelly remains in his role as senior goalkeeping coach.

Celtic have confirmed that Duff will continue in his role as their first team coach when he begins his coaching role under Kenny on August 31.

Jim Crawford, the current Waterford FC coach has been promoted to manager of the Ireland Under-21 side, and will be assisted by former Ireland captain and Ferrybank native John O’Shea.

Photo Credit: Michael Kranewitter, Wikimedia Commons, CC-by-sa 4.0