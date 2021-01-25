Munster’s Craig Casey and Ulster’s Tom O’Toole are the only uncapped players named in the Ireland squad for the upcoming Six Nations.

Head coach Andy Farrell has named a 36 man panel to train ahead of the opening game against Wales on the 7th of February.

There’s no place for Jacob Stockdale, who is unavailable for the trip to Cardiff due to a knee injury but Johnny Sexton, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Peter O’Mahony and James Lowe are all selected, despite injury concerns.

Ireland have just two home fixtures in this year’s championship – against France in Round 2 and England on the final weekend.

Ireland will take on Wayne Pivac’s Wales at the Principality Stadium on the opening weekend, with the follow up clash with the French also a Sunday afternoon fixture.

Ireland squad:

Backs

Bundee Aki (Connacht), Billy Burns (Ulster), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster), Andrew Conway (Munster), Shane Daly (Munster), Keith Earls (Munster), Chris Farrell (Munster), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Jonathan Sexton (Leinster) (captain)

Forwards

Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Will Connors (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Ultan Dillane (Connacht), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Quinn Roux (Connacht), Rhys Ruddock (Leinster)

James Ryan (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster)