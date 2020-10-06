The FAI has confirmed that a backroom team member has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia on Thursday.

Covid-19 protocols have now been executed and contact tracing has resulted in two additional staff members now restricting their movements. All three backroom staff members are asymptomatic and are well, the FAI said.

A statement read: “The two close contacts have tested negative. All players, management team and other backroom staff members have also tested negative.

“Public Health has been informed and have written to the FAI confirming compliance with public health advice and permission for the squad, coaching staff and the rest of the backroom team to travel to Slovakia this afternoon.”