The FAI will resume its AGM today.

Sports Minister Shane Ross

In July, the Annual General Meeting was adjourned because the association was not in a position to present its accounts to delegates.

The FAI in the midst of a financial crisis with current net liabilities of over €55m.

Government funding to the organisation remains suspended following revelations of a €100,000 “bridging loan” by its then chief executive John Delaney to the FAI in 2017.

Earlier this month, the FAI requested a financial rescue package of €18m from the Government which was rejected out of hand. Sports Minister Shane Ross described the request as “shocking”.

Media has not been invited to attend today’s AGM, which is due to begin at noon.