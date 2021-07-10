The Football Association has been fined 25 thousand 630 pounds after a laser pointer was shone at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during England’s Euro 2020 semi-final win on Wednesday.

•Laser in the eye of Danish goalie Kasper Schmeichel before Harry Kane shot the penalty. The referee and match officials saw none.

The punishment also takes into account disturbances during the national anthems at Wembley and the setting off of fireworks inside the stadium.

The FA was charged with the three offenses after the game.

England play Italy in the Euro 2020 final tomorrow night.

Photo: @Akki Twitter