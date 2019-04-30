FA charges Leeds' Patrick Bamford with 'successful deception of a match official' during Villa game

Leeds forward Patrick Bamford has been charged with “successful deception of a match official” following the Sky Bet Championship match with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford (right) manhandles Aston Villa’s Conor Hourihan to the ground after a confrontation with Leeds United’s Mateusz Klich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds, on Sunday

The prospective Republic of Ireland striker, who could be banned for two games, has been charged following an incident with Aston Villa midfielder Anwar El Ghazi.

Bamford’s theatrical reaction to an altercation with Anwar El Ghazi resulted in the Aston Villa man being sent off during Sunday’s meeting of the sides at Elland Road, but this has now been rescinded by the FA.

Leeds and Villa have also been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 72nd minute.

Leeds United’s Mateusz Klich is confronted by Aston Villa’s Conor Hourihane after he scores his sides first goal whilst Aston Villa’s Jonathan Kodjia was down injured during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds, on Sunday.

A statement from the FA read: “Anwar El Ghazi will be available for Aston Villa’s next three matches after a claim of wrongful dismissal was upheld by an Independent Regulatory Commission. The forward was sent off for violent conduct during the EFL Championship fixture against Leeds United on Sunday [28/04/2019].

“Patrick Bamford has subsequently been charged with ‘successful deception of a match official’. It is alleged the Leeds United player’s behaviour in the 72nd minute of the fixture, which involved committing a clear act of simulation that led to Anwar El Ghazi being dismissed, amounts to improper conduct. The forward has until 18:00 on Wednesday [01/05/2019] to respond to the charge.

“In addition, Leeds United and Aston Villa have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20. It is alleged they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 72nd minute of the fixture. Both clubs have until 18:00 on Friday [03/05/2019] to provide a response.”

The FA also said that an incident involving Villa’s Conor Hourihane was considered “not seen” by a panel of former referees but that the governing body deemed it not to be violent conduct so no further action would be taken.