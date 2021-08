By Cillian Doyle.

The Japanese Grand Prix has been cancelled due to a rise of Covid cases in the country.

Organisers say the decision was made because of “complexities of the pandemic” – and that Formula 1 is working on details of the revised calendar.

The race was due to take place in October.

Formula 1 Statement on the 2021 Japanese Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/KzhQxLTBzA — F1 Media (@F1Media) August 18, 2021