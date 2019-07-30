Everton have denied trying to use Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy in their attempts to sign Wilfried Zaha.

It was claimed yesterday that the Toffees had offered Crystal Palace £55m plus 28-year-old McCarthy and Cenk Tosun for the Ivory Coast winger’s services.

Palace have reportedly already rejected a cash-only bid of £52m for Zaha and in a statement today, the Merseysiders have claimed reports of the second offer are false.

“Everton Football Club categorically denies that a bid has been submitted to Crystal Palace for Wilfried Zaha that included an increased sum plus Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy,” said the club in a statement.

“Everton and Crystal Palace have a very good relationship. A bid was made over the weekend which was turned down.

“Both clubs agreed that was the end of the matter.”