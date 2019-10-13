There were emotional scenes as Japan and Scotland faced off in the final group stage game of the Rugby World Cup in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis.

The typhoon is thought to be the biggest to hit Japan since 1958 and has left 19 people dead in the country, with rescue teams dispatched to reach people stranded in flooded areas.

Today’s game between Scotland and hosts Japan was in major doubt but was given the green light this morning as the typhoon passed Kumamoto.

Understandably, there was plenty of emotion inside Kumamoto Stadium as one of the country’s biggest sporting occasions clashed with the natural disaster.

Captain Michael Leitch and the team were greeted with roars and cheers from the home crowd as they returned to the changing rooms after their warm-up.

As with today’s other games, a minute’s silence was observed ahead of kick-off.

Fans inside the stadium held back tears as the teams took to the pitch.

A rousing rendition of the Japanese national anthem followed:

The Scots responded in kind with Flower of Scotland:

The hosts have been consistently praised for their hospitality throughout the tournament to date, but their strength in the face of adversity as shown today is even more impressive.

Japan and Scotland fans inside the stadium. David Davies/PA Wire.