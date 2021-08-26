Ellen Keane has claimed a gold medal for Ireland at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The swimmer came out on top in the SB8 100 breaststroke final.

A time of 1:19.93 saw Keane win the event with a personal best time, beating the personal best of 1:21.71 that she set in the heat yesterday.

Keane’s family watched the race together at home in Clontarf and there were joyous scenes as she claimed the victory.

It’s the Dubliner’s first Paralympic gold medal.

#ParaSwimming | MEDAL ALERT Ellen Keane WINS GOLD in the SB8 100 Breaststroke! 1st place finish with a time of 1:19.93 for Ellen Keane 🥇#TeamIreland | #TheNextLevel pic.twitter.com/31fdW3f5z4 — Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) August 26, 2021

Keane’s father Eddie spoke to RTÉ after the race from the front garden of their home surrounded by cheering (and loud) neighbours.

“This was her second PB (personal best), so we’re happy for her. She’s worked so hard.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Olympic boxing gold medallist Kellie Harrington were among the first to congratulate Keane on her victory.

Congratulations Ellen Keane on a brilliant gold in the breaststroke at the #Paralympics What a way to win for @paralympicsIRE with a new personal best. https://t.co/4AGCDNsc9U — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) August 26, 2021

Earlier, Róisín Ní Riain finished finished sixth in the S13 100 backstroke and claimed a new personal best.