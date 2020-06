The government have announced that elite athletes can return to their training facilities as of Monday.

Groups of no more than fifteen will be allowed to congregate, for sporting reasons.

While greyhound racing will be allowed to resume behind closed doors.

However An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the ban on mass gatherings will continue into the autumn.

The GAA are due to issue its return to play roadmap later.

It’s expected that pitches with perimeter walkways will be allowed re-open