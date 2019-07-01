The times for the All-Ireland hurling preliminary quarter-finals have been confirmed.

Joe McDonagh Cup winners Laois will welcome Dublin to O’Moore Park in Portlaoise with a 4.15pm throw-in on Sunday.

Before that, Westmeath take on Cork in Mullingar at 3pm.

The winners will go through to the quarter-finals to face either Tipperary or Kilkenny.

Speaking after their Joe McDonagh Cup victory yesterday to Midlands 103, the Laois boss Eddie Brennan said he wishes they had more time to prepare for this game.

“It’s not just giving out about it for the sake of it but it’s a pity in a way that we’re not allowed a proper amount of time to get ready for that match,” said Brennan.

“You have Dublin now get three or four weeks of sitting resting and we have to do that in a week.

“I’m not whinging about it, just saying it would be a good thing going forward to really give us a good chance.

“But I can’t wait for it to be honest, I’m looking forward to it.”

