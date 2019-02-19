Tipperary GAA has confirmed that Eamon O’Shea is to return to the senior hurling back-room team at the end of the Allianz Hurling League in a support role, not as a selector, to manager Liam Sheedy and his coaching staff.

Commenting on the appointment, County Board Chairman John Devane said: “This is a positive development for our hurling squad. Eamon O’Shea has been a central figure in the evolution of Tipperary hurling over the past decade.

“While his involvement will be limited due to work commitments, the expertise and experience he will bring to the mix, even in a supporting role, will be invaluable.”

Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy: “Eamon was one of the first people I talked to when it came to considering stepping back into this role again and we have remained in close contact since.

“He is a passionate Tipperary man and having him on board at any level is a great boost.”

